Paris Hilton Admits Being Famous Is ‘Difficult’

Paris Hilton is opening up about what it’s like to be famous.

The 39-year-old star joined YouTube star Lele Pons for a new interview at the VidCon Now’s “YouTube Originals Presents: Balancing Life in the Spotlight” panel, explaining how “difficult” it is to live in the spotlight.

“Being a celebrity is difficult,” she explained.

Hilton later added that being famous does have some benefits, “You give up all your privacy and always have to be on, however, I am appreciative of being famous and love making people happy, especially my fans.”

But now, she doesn’t expect everything to be “perfect”.

“It is okay to not have a perfect life, we are all human and go through different experiences,” Hilton said. “We are trying to empower others to share their truths.”

The interview follows the release of Hilton’s YouTube Originals documentary “This Is Paris”.