Paris Hilton Admits Being Famous Is ‘Overwhelming’

Paris Hilton is opening up about what it’s like to be famous.

The 39-year-old star joined YouTube star Lele Pons for a new interview at the VidCon Now’s “YouTube Originals Presents: Balancing Life in the Spotlight” panel, explaining how “overwhelming” it is to live in the spotlight.

“It gets very overwhelming, you basically, when you’re in this industry you give up all of your privacy, it’s wherever you’re in public, you always have to be on,” she explained.

But now, she doesn’t expect everything to be “perfect”.

“We want people to know that it’s okay, and on social media, of course we’re trying to portray this perfect life and everyone is so happy, you don’t want to talk about private things that have hurt you or negative things in your life, but I think it is important because it empowers other people to share their truth and not feel alone and know it’s okay, we’re all human,” Hilton said.

The interview follows the release of Hilton’s YouTube Originals documentary “This Is Paris”.