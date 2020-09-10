Kelly Clarkson Teases ‘Very Honest’ Post-Divorce Album

New music from Kelly Clarkson is on the way.

Fresh off her divorce from Bradon Blackstock, Clarkson is coming out with a “very honest” and “personal” album.

In a preview of “Sunday Today With Willie Geist”, the mom of two commented on what is in store.

“This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released,” she said. “The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship, to the end of what it is now.”

Adding, “It’s been very therapeutic for me. It’s very honest.”

This week on #SundayToday, @WillieGeist interviews @KellyClarkson who shares that her new album “will probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released.” First look: https://t.co/bXzVVGhxFO and then tune-in this Sunday for more. pic.twitter.com/p72jXsVKOn — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) September 10, 2020

Not many other details of the album have been released, including a date, but Clarkson did tell Geist that her kids really love one song in particular, even if they are too young to understand what it is about.

“There’s one that my kids sing in the car. ‘Cause I’m going through mixes, and I’m just, like, ‘This is weird. Like, it’s your relationship. I’ve never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along,” she said. “They’re 4 and 6, and so, that’s a little different, but whatever. It is what it is.”

However, she did tell ET Canada’s Graeme O’Neil that there will be a special duet.

On top of recording an album, being mom to River and Remington, she also has her own talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, is a mentor on “The Voice” and recently filled in for Simon Cowell on “America’s Got Talent” after his e-bike accident.

Geist’s full interview with Clarkson airs Sept. 13.