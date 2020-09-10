Candace Cameron Bure Hits Back At The ‘Christians’ For PDA Instagram Post Backlash

Candace Cameron Bure loves showing PDA with her hubby and doesn’t care who knows it.

The “Full House” actress, 44, hit back at the “Christians” who claimed her recent Instagram post of her longtime husband, Valeri Bure, grabbing her breast was “inappropriate.”

The backlash caused Candace to delete the post, but she later changed her mind and reshared the photo.

“For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” she said on her Instagram story. “We have so much fun together.”

She added, “He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”

After revealing she had Val’s permission, Candace said, “I’m sorry if it offended you — I’m actually not sorry… I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

Candace and Val have been married since 1996.