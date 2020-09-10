Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson & More Reunite For Virtual ‘Night At The Museum’ Reunion

For months now, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley have raised money for the Actors Fund by reuniting the casts of beloved movies and TV series for their YouTube show “Stars in the House”.

For the 200th episode, the duo have coordinated a very special reunion, with Ben Stiller joined virtually by the cast of his 2006 comedy “Night at the Museum”, in which he played a security guard in a museum where the exhibits miraculously came to life each night.

In addition to Stiller, fans can also expect to see Owen Wilson, Carla Gugino, Hank Azaria, Steve Coogan, Patrick Gallagher, Mizuo Peck, Bill Cobbs and director Shawn Levy.

“No word yet on whether Rexy, the Tyrannosaurus skeleton, will be able to sneak away from his spot to join!” the announcement jokes.

The livestreamed video begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and can be watched in the video above.