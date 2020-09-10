Kate Winslet Admits She Now ‘Regrets’ Working With Woody Allen And Roman Polanski: ‘What The F**k Was I Doing?’

Kate Winslet has worked with two of the most acclaimed-yet-controversial filmmakers in Hollywood, and admits it’s now something she “regrets.”

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 44-year-old Oscar winner discussed how she’s been reassessing her career, examining the choices she made.

Among these are collaborating with two directors who have become toxic due to longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct, in both cases involving minors: Roman Polanski and Woody Allen.

“It’s like, what the f**k was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?” she said of her 2011 film with Polanski, “Carnage”, and collaborating with Allen in 2017’s “Wonder Wheel”.

“It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were,” she added. “It’s f**king disgraceful.”

Winslet isn’t placing the blame for those choices on anyone but herself. “I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both,” she admitted. “I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be f***ing truthful about all of it?”

Allen has been at the centre of scandal for decades, since leaving then-partner Mia Farrow in 1992 for her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, whom he later married. The following year, Allen was accused of molesting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who maintains he abused her when she was seven. Allen has continually denied those allegations.

“When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare,” Allen said in a statement to CBS News in response to an interview that Farrow gave in 2018. “They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place. Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup.”

Allegations about Polanski extend back even longer, beginning with his 1977 arrest when he was charged with raping Samantha Geimer, who was then 13. After being indicted on six criminal charges — including sodomy, sex with a minor and rape by use of drugs — he entered a guilty plea to just one charge, unlawful sexual intercourse. When the plea deal he expected evaporated, Polanski exiled himself to Europe in 1978 after learning he would likely be imprisoned if he remained in the U.S.

Meanwhile, four additional women have come forward within the last decade to accuse Polanski of sexually assaulting them when they were minors; he continues to deny those allegations; in 2018, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted to rescind his membership.