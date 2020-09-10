Robbie Amell Discusses His Lack Of A Shirt In ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’

Robbie Amell is addressing his lack of a shirt in “The Babysitter: Killer Queen”.

Amell reprised his role as Max for the Netflix film and tells TooFab that he knew he that he would be baring it all for the movie when he got news of the sequel.

“I kind of figured that … I didn’t think I was gaining a shirt from one to two,” Amell joked.

Yet as a new dad, Amell admitted he did “have to worry about being a father and getting back into shape… The second I found out we were doing a sequel I was like, ‘Alright, I better start working out a little bit.’”

He also recalled filming a scene being pulled on a tube behind a motorboat and how cold it was.

“It was freezing. We shot in California, so luckily it wasn’t freezing freezing, but they were night shoots,” he said. “It gets cold and I can’t be in a wetsuit or anything because I’m shirtless, and it was me and a stunt double — and the stunt double wasn’t there for any single specific shot, it was for the two of us could cycle back and forth for when the other was too cold to do it.”

And even though director McG had one scene where Amell wore a shirt, the star suggested otherwise.

“I was like, ‘Nope … McG it’s way funnier, I think we earned it, no shirt,” he said. “He thought it was hilarious, we put the name tag directly to my skin. That’s just kind of what this movie is. It’s self aware and we always want to have a good time.”