‘The 100’ Star Bob Morley Bids Farewell To Series After Shocking Death

“The 100” star Bob Morley is saying goodbye.

Morley wrote a lengthy message to fans of The CW’s dystopian drama on Thursday, less than one day after his character, Bellamy Blake, was dramatically killed off. He had been with the series since its 2014 debut.

“Well what a wild and life changing ride it has been,” Morley wrote on Instagram. “I am deeply grateful to all that have been involved in this production over 7 long years. I’d like to thank the Crew, Cast, Writers, Production office, Casting, Vancouver, CW and WB. And I want to thank the FANS that have gone along this journey with all of us. I have forged memories on and off set and at conventions that will burn brightly for the rest to my life.”

The 35-year-old actor, who is married to “The 100” star Eliza Taylor, concluded his post with a personal note to the character he’s played for nearly seven years. “Farewell Bellamy, it’s time for the big sleep, rest easy. You are finally free.”

On Wednesday’s episode, “Blood Giant,” Bellamy met his untimely end when his ulterior motives — working with the enemy — were found out. Shockingly, it was Clarke (Taylor) who ended Bellamy’s life with a single gunshot. (Earlier in the season, Bellamy was presumed dead after a bomb exploded and he disappeared for a long period of time.)

Immediately following the episode, creator Jason Rothenberg posted on Twitter about the decision to sacrifice Bellamy before the series signs off at the end of the month.

“For 7 seasons, ‘The 100′ has been a show about the dark things that humanity will do to survive and the toll those deeds take on our heroes’ souls. We knew Bellamy’s death had to go to the heart of what the show is all about: survival,” he wrote. “Who you’re willing to protect. And who you’re willing to sacrifice.”

“His loss is devastating, but his life and his endless love for his people will loom large and affect everything that comes after, to the very end of the series finale itself,” Rothenberg continued. “We thank Bob for his beautiful work over these long years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

“The 100″ airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

