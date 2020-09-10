Charli D’Amelio Reveals She Suffers From An Eating Disorder

Charli D’Amelio has revealed that she is suffering from an eating disorder.

The TikTok star, 16, posted a statement on Instagram, saying that she is getting help and encouraged her followers to do to the same should they need it.

“I’ve always tried to use my voice when it comes to issues surrounding body image, but I’ve never talked about my own struggles with eating disorders. It’s so uncomfortable to admit to even your closest friends and family, let alone the world,” she wrote.

Adding a link to resources, she said she has “hope that by sharing this I can help someone else.”

“I know eating disorders are something that so many other people are also battling behind closed doors,” D’Amelio said.

She also apologized for using the song “Prom Queen” by Beach Bunny in a since-deleted TikTok which used body-shaming language.

“I deeply and truly apologize and I hope you know that I never intended to cause you harm,” she said while adding that she didn’t realise the “lyrics could have triggered” people.

D’Amelio continued, “For anyone struggling with this, I know some days can be worse than others, but I really hope you’ll swipe up and get help if you need it. I need you to know you are not alone. Remember it’s ok to reach out and get help. We all need help sometimes.”

If you or someone you know has an eating disorder, you can reach out to the National Eating Disorder Information Centre (NEDIC) for help at 1-866-663-4220.