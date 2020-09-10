Kaitlyn Dever Drops New Song, First Trailer Unveiled For Her Hulu Series ‘Monsterland’

Thursday proved to be a special day for Kaitlyn Dever, bringing the debut trailer for an upcoming TV series and the release of a new music project.

The 23-year-old “Booksmart” star, who’ll soon be filming the screen adaptation of Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen”, is celebrating the first trailer for “Monsterland”, her new anthology series for Hulu.

“Monsterland”, based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters, is a new horror anthology in which “encounters with mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts.”

In addition, Dever’s band Beulahbelle — which she co-founded with younger sister Mady — just dropped its new song “Being You”. Take a listen below: