Chloe X Halle Honour George Floyd And Breonna Taylor During NFL National Anthem

Sister duo Chloe x Halle kicked off the 2020/2021 NFL season on Thursday night.

The singers performed the U.S. National Anthem ahead of the game between Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans.

Their performance was pre-recorded at the empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

During the song, the girls wore shirts honouring George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Halle’s had a picture of Floyd with the words “Rest In Power”, while Chole’s featured Taylor and “Say Her Name”.

Alicia Keys also gave multiple performances in honour of the Black Lives Matter movement on top of partnering with the NFL for a $1 billion fund supporting Black-owned businesses.