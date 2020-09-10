Tom Brady Shares His Philosophy On Game-Day Sex With Wife Gisele Bundchen

With the NFL kicking off its new season, all eyes are on superstar Tom Brady as the former Patriots quarterback begins his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leading the New England Patriots to nine Super Bowl victories.

In advance of Brady taking to the field on Sunday for the first time as a Buccaneer, the 43-year-old athlete paid a virtual visit to Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

During the interview, Shepard decided to venture into TMI territory by asking Brady a question about getting intimate with his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

“I’m going to ask a single Howard Stern-esque question,” Shepard said. “And that is, do you make love to your wife on a game day or is that off the table?”

Brady responded with a chuckle. “Oh man, that’s probably off the table,” he admitted.

“I wouldn’t say its probably never happened but I don’t think that would be the moment,” Brady continued.

He added: “That wouldn’t be my pre-game warm-up.”