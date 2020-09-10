Heather Rae Young Reveals Her Folks Are Enjoying New Roles As ‘Bonus Grandparents’ To Fiance Tarek El Moussa’s Children

Following her recent engagement to Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young will eventually become stepmother to the “Flip or Flop” star’s two children from his previous marriage to Christina Anstead.

On Thursday, the “Selling Sunset” star took to Instagram to reveal that her parents are settling into their new roles as “bonus” grandparents.

“Family is everything!! Things have been NON STOP We all have days when we feel overwhelmed, tired, sad and discouraged. When I have ‘those days’ I call my amazing fiancé @therealtarekelmoussa for a pep talk,” she wrote on Instagram, accompanying some photos of her and El Moussa visiting her parents, accompanied by his kids, Taylor, 9, and Braydon, 5.

“As I get older I’ve realized my mom isn’t just my mom she is my best friend,” Young added.

“My parents are new to being ‘bonus grandparents’ it’s obviously an adjustment to them. All of a sudden poof their baby girl has 2 bonus kids!! Hahaha 😂 ,” she continued.

“Our blended life is crazy but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love my life & even though it’s been an adjustment I have never been happier!” she wrote, concluding, “So tell me how am I doing being bonus mama almost step mama! ❤️”