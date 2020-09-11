Jennifer Garner Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation With The Perfect Instagram Comment

Jennifer Garner had the perfect response after an Instagram user asked if she was pregnant this week.

The actress showed her followers around her family farm in a video shared Thursday; this prompted one person to ask a highly personal question.

However, not letting the intrusive comment phase her, Garner replied that she was 48, had three healthy kids, and will never be pregnant again.

She joked: “Have a gained the COVID 19? Possibly. But that is another story,” adding a bunch of food and wine emojis.

Garner shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, as well as son Samuel, 8, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

It was recently reported she’d split from her boyfriend, CEO John Miller. Affleck is now dating actress Ana de Armas.