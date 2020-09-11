Jane Fonda Stands Up For LGBTQ Rights In Viral Clip From 1979

Jane Fonda has always been ahead of the curve.

This week, a clip from a 1979 interview with the “9 to 5” star went viral in which she is asked about her support for the LGBTQ community.

The interview was done amid the White Night Riots in San Francisco, sparked sentencing of assassin Dan White in the killing of San Francisco supervisor Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official in California.

jane fonda was saying this in the 70s while some celebrities only manage to say "gay rights" today pic.twitter.com/qsGQlAeepK — milena (@sarahsbian) September 9, 2020

In the clip, the interviewer asks Fonda, “Do you feel that the gays in San Francisco, who are very powerful and very strong, need support? Are they still being discriminated against?”

“Oh, absolutely,” Fonda says. “Culturally, psychologically, economically, politically – gays and lesbians are discriminated against.

“They are a very powerful movement, especially in San Francisco, they don’t need me, but they like me, they like our organization, the Campaign for Economic Democracy, because they know that working together we can be stronger than either entity is by itself.”

Fonda is then asked whether she feels the LGBTQ community is “using” her, to which she responds, “I hope they use me. What am I here for if not to be used by good people for good things? I’m part of an organization and you could also be cynical as you are and ask me isn’t the organization using me?

“But you could also think, aren’t I using the organization just the way the gays and lesbians here are using the organization they’re a part of if it helps give us perspective, helps us keep our values intact, it increases our power – because as individuals we don’t have very much, but altogether, we have a lot of power.”

Asked about the future of the gay rights movement, Fonda says it is “nothing less than respect and justice”: “You’re on the side of the angels. It’s just and it’s right. So, if we’re going to survive as a world, and we may not, but if we do, they’re gonna win.”

The clip was shared widely by fans and supporters of LGBTQ rights on Twitter.

Jane Fonda speaks in support of gay rights in the 70s. ❤️🙏 https://t.co/I4dhTRitVQ — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) September 9, 2020

"I hope they use me. What am I here for if not to be used by good people for good things?" 😭https://t.co/1WqyLjETKY — Alexandra Pollard (@alexjpollard) September 11, 2020