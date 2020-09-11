Ivanka Trump Tells Joy Behar She’ll Get A COVID-19 Vaccine On ‘The View’ To Prove It’s Safe

By Corey Atad.

Ivanka Trump, Joy Behar. Photo: CP Images
Ivanka Trump, Joy Behar. Photo: CP Images

Ivanka Trump is happy to put herself on the line.

On Wednesday’s “The View”, co-host Joy Behar addressed Donald Trump’s claims that a coronavirus vaccine will be ready very soon.

RELATED: Meghan McCain And Joy Behar Get Into Spat On ‘The View’ Over Ivanka Trump Beans Tweet

Describing her lack of trust in the U.S. president, Behar explained that vaccines normally take years to develop, and Donald is likely more concerned with politics than public health.

“He will push anything to get re-elected. Don’t fall for it,” Behar said. “And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

On Twitter, Ivanka took Behar up on that challenge:

RELATED: Meghan McCain Calls Joy Behar ‘Ridiculous’ In Heated Exchange On ‘The View’

At a recent health conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the U.S., said that he is optimistic a vaccine will be ready by “the end of the year,” but added that it is “unlikely” it will be available before the American presidential election on Nov. 3.

Dr. Fauci’s comments come after a press conference on Monday in which the president suggested that a vaccine could be ready before the election.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP