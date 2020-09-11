‘Selling Sunset’ Star Tells Chrissy Teigen ‘I’ll Be Showing Your House To A Client’ After She Questions Whether The Show Is Real

By Becca Longmire.

Chrissy Teigen appeared unsure as to whether “Selling Sunset” was legit in previous tweets, but star of the show Jason Oppenheim was keen to prove her wrong.

Teigen tweeted last month that she’d seen the whole show after hearing so much about it.

However, she admitted she wasn’t sure whether it was 100 per cent real.

Teigen, who has listed her and John Legend’s Beverly Hills home for $23.95 million, shared:

Oppenheim Group founder and president Jason replied at the time:

He then told Teigen this week he’d be showing her and Legend’s house to one of his clients:

The cookbook author has yet to respond.

