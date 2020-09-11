‘Selling Sunset’ Star Tells Chrissy Teigen ‘I’ll Be Showing Your House To A Client’ After She Questions Whether The Show Is Real

Chrissy Teigen appeared unsure as to whether “Selling Sunset” was legit in previous tweets, but star of the show Jason Oppenheim was keen to prove her wrong.

Teigen tweeted last month that she’d seen the whole show after hearing so much about it.

However, she admitted she wasn’t sure whether it was 100 per cent real.

Teigen, who has listed her and John Legend’s Beverly Hills home for $23.95 million, shared:

Maybe I also know everyone on tv plays up a character. They’re all doing that. You guys are … super mad at people who are in on the joke. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

Oppenheim Group founder and president Jason replied at the time:

Honestly I don’t even know what agency our agent is with lol. Love the show! Pass your office every day, I’m an open house nut and am very sad I missed burgers and botox! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 20, 2020

He then told Teigen this week he’d be showing her and Legend’s house to one of his clients:

. @chrissyteigen If you want to see if I’m real, I’ll be showing your house tomorrow morning to one of my clients. — Jason Oppenheim (@OppenheimJason) September 9, 2020

The cookbook author has yet to respond.