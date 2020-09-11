Canadian News Anchor Calls Out Viewer Who Criticized Her For Showing ‘Too Much Cleavage’: ‘I’m Taking My Power Back’

A Canadian news anchor called out a viewer on Twitter recently after the person in question sent an email to her news team complaining she had “too much cleavage” on show.

Kori Sidaway, a journalist at CHEK News in Victoria, British Columbia, accused the “nameless computer warrior(s)” of “trying to reduce women into an outfit or a body part.”

Sidaway’s message included, “This screenshot was sent to me and my colleagues in an attempt to shame and police my body. Well, I’m taking my power back.”

This screenshot was sent to me and my colleagues in an attempt to shame and police my body. Well, I’m taking my power back. To the nameless computer warrior(s) who try to reduce women into an outfit or a body part — this generation of women, doesn’t stand for harassment👩🏼‍🤝‍👩🏻✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/fgGySbVTYy — Kori Sidaway (@korisidaway) September 7, 2020

The anonymous viewer sent Sidaway and some of her colleagues two pics with an email telling her to “dress appropriately.”

One photo was Sidaway doing her job, the other was a cleavage pic.

The person in question wrote, “Too much cleavage can break your news story,” signing it off from the “Vancouver Island Cleavage Patrol.”

Sidaway also posted on Instagram:

The journalist received support from numerous social media users, including messages from fellow anchors.

The top is beautiful and there was nothing wrong with it. The keyboard critics need to shut up because no one cares about their antiquated ideas or sexist opinions.

Women journalists aren’t there to be ogled, we’re there to do our job. Full stop. — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) September 7, 2020

I got an anonymous handwritten letter delivered to my network two weeks ago saying “decent men don’t want to see your ‘low cut tops.’ It shows poor taste in character. Hope you come to your senses and stick to doing your job.” I hate to hear it’s happening across Canada 😡😡 — Camila Gonzalez (@camxgonzalez) September 7, 2020

Sidaway then posted: