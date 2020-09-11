Canadian News Anchor Calls Out Viewer Who Criticized Her For Showing ‘Too Much Cleavage’: ‘I’m Taking My Power Back’

A Canadian news anchor called out a viewer on Twitter recently after the person in question sent an email to her news team complaining she had “too much cleavage” on show.

Kori Sidaway, a journalist at CHEK News in Victoria, British Columbia, accused the “nameless computer warrior(s)” of “trying to reduce women into an outfit or a body part.”

Sidaway’s message included, “This screenshot was sent to me and my colleagues in an attempt to shame and police my body. Well, I’m taking my power back.”

The anonymous viewer sent Sidaway and some of her colleagues two pics with an email telling her to “dress appropriately.”

One photo was Sidaway doing her job, the other was a cleavage pic.

The person in question wrote, “Too much cleavage can break your news story,” signing it off from the “Vancouver Island Cleavage Patrol.”

Sidaway also posted on Instagram:

The journalist received support from numerous social media users, including messages from fellow anchors.

Sidaway then posted:

