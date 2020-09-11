Miranda Lambert Launches Fund To Help Musicians’ Vet Bills During Pandemic

Miranda Lambert is doing her part to help fellow musicians during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The singer’s non-profit shelter-pets organization MuttNation has joined forces with Waggle For Pets to create the MuttNation Fund, designed to help cover musicians and industry employees’ pets’ medical bills.

“Music and mutts are my two biggest passions,” writes the “Bluebird” singer on Instagram. “I’m so excited about the launch of the ‘MuttNation Fund’ in partnership with @waggleforpets to help members of the music community impacted by COVID-19 with vet bills.”

Lambert started the fund after her backup singer’s dog became extremely ill in early March and was diagnosed with a rare liver disorder, which would require medical treatments for the rest of his life.

“It was such an unexpected major expense at an already tough time,” Lambert said in a press release. “So, it got me thinking that there must be a lot more people whose careers in the music industry have been on pause due to lack of live performance opportunities, and who are struggling with their pets’ vet bills.”

The application is open to any musician, singer, producer, recording engineer, songwriter, manager, music venue worker, or broader member of the music community.

Those in need of pet assistance can apply via the MuttNation fund here.