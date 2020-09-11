Hugh Jackman And More Celebs Remember 9/11 On 19th Anniversary Of Attack, 9/11 Day Announced To Save NY Restaurants

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: The annual Tribute in Light is tested on the eve of the 19th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 10, 2020 in New York City . (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, which took place on Sept. 11, 2001, and resulted in the deaths of 2,977 people in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. The attacks included the hijacking of passenger jets, which were slammed into both towers of the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

In New York City, the tragedy was commemorated with the city’s annual Tribute in Light, with powerful lights shining into the sky on the site where the two buildings once stood.

RELATED: Jon Stewart Delivers Emotional Speech After Senate Approves Bill To Extend 9/11 Victims Fund

Celebrities have been taking to social media to share their own thoughts on this sombre occasion, including Hugh Jackman, Amber Tamblyn, Jim Gaffigan, Patricia Arquette, and Alec Baldwin.

We will always remember. 9/11. pic.twitter.com/9PwxliG0Q0 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 11, 2020

This morning, I’m thinking of all the people who died on 9/11 at hands of foreign terrorists. It is also impossible not to think about the nearly 200k people who have died since March because of our own elected domestic ones. Today, my heart’s with all of them and their families. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2020

It’s a day many of us will never forget. 19 years ago, the deadliest terrorist attacks in American history claimed nearly 3,000 innocent lives – including 24 Canadians. As we remember them today, we also stand in solidarity with all those whose lives were forever changed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 11, 2020

Hard to believe 9/11 happened 19 years ago. Still makes me sick to my stomach. Today we should remember everyone who lost their lives that day and the families left behind to deal with the aftermath. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UNeEJzXcpX — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) September 11, 2020

Hearts out to all those who lost loved ones on 9/11. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 11, 2020

.@hodakotb and @JennaBushHager reflect on the tragic events of 9/11 on the 19th anniversary of the attacks. pic.twitter.com/nHZ3vLxzQy — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) September 11, 2020

Meanwhile, a number of other celebs have been marking the anniversary by promoting a new initiative, 9/11 Day, to help struggling NYC restaurants that have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Partnering wth numerous nonprofits, 9/11 Day is also teaming up with Chef Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen charity to deliver at least 30,000 meals on 9/11 to first responders and healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID pandemic in up to 30 cities across the nation, with the meals to be purchased primarily from minority-owned independent restaurants.

Celebrities including Morgan Freeman, Steve Buscemi, Trevor Noah and Chelsea Clinton have recorded special video messages to share their support; more information can be found at 911day.org.