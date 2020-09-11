Hugh Jackman And More Celebs Remember 9/11 On 19th Anniversary Of Attack, 9/11 Day Announced To Save NY Restaurants

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: The annual Tribute in Light is tested on the eve of the 19th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 10, 2020 in New York City . (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, which took place on Sept. 11, 2001, and resulted in the deaths of 2,977 people in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. The attacks included the hijacking of passenger jets, which were slammed into both towers of the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

In New York City, the tragedy was commemorated with the city’s annual Tribute in Light, with powerful lights shining into the sky on the site where the two buildings once stood.

Celebrities have been taking to social media to share their own thoughts on this sombre occasion, including Hugh Jackman, Amber Tamblyn, Jim Gaffigan, Patricia Arquette, and Alec Baldwin.

Meanwhile, a number of other celebs have been marking the anniversary by promoting a new initiative, 9/11 Day, to help struggling NYC restaurants that have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Partnering wth numerous nonprofits, 9/11 Day is also teaming up with Chef Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen charity to deliver at least 30,000 meals on 9/11 to first responders and healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID pandemic in up to 30 cities across the nation, with the meals to be purchased primarily from minority-owned independent restaurants.

Celebrities including Morgan Freeman, Steve Buscemi, Trevor Noah and Chelsea Clinton have recorded special video messages to share their support; more information can be found at 911day.org.

 

