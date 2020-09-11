Tanya Tucker Shares Live Mashup Cover Of Bruce Springsteen And Johnny Cash

Tanya Tucker is on fire.

On Friday, the country singer shared a new, live mashup cover of two classics by Bruce Springsteen and Johnny Cash.

The performance, which will be featured on her upcoming album Live From the Troubadour, combines the songs “I’m On Fire” by Springsteen with Cash’s “Ring Of Fire”.

A portion of all the proceeds from the album will be going to the concert venue in Los Angeles where it was recorded, and which is facing hard times due to the pandemic shutdown.

“Even though the money stops, the bills don’t. We all know that. These venues out there are just sitting there doing nothing. Places like the legendary Troubadour, where some of the greatest artists in the world have performed, need help or those places may never come back at all,” Tucker said to Rolling Stone about the album, which is out Oct. 16. “It just makes sense to give back to the Troubadour with this album and hopefully help out.”

While Tucker was forced by the pandemic to postpone her tour dates, she is set to head back out on the road next year, kicking off with a show in Winnipeg on July 11.

Check out the full tracklisting from Live From the Troubadour: