Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates Ex Hugh Grant’s 60th With Hilarious ‘Love Actually’ Throwback

It’s been 20 years since Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley ended their 13-year relationship, yet the two remain friendly.

Hurley demonstrated that when she took to social media on Friday to share a belated tribute to her ex on the occasion of his 60th birthday, which he celebrated on Wednesday.

In her post, Hurley shares footage from Grant’s role as Britain’s prime minister in “Love Actually” as he performs some exuberant dancing through the halls of 10 Downing Street.

Explaining the delay of her post occurred because it took her “two days to work out how to screen record,” Hurley describes the “glorious” actor as “a magnificent addition to the human race- even though he looks like a monkey.”

In a 2018 interview with Jess Cagle, Grant explained the tight relationship that allowed the couple to weather his well-publicized 1995 dalliance with a Los Angeles prostitute, and why they’ve remained close friends after their 2000 breakup.

“We’re like brother and sister,” he said. “I think it’s partly because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding.”