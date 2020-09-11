Adam Brody Reveals He And Leighton Meester Have Welcomed A New Baby Boy

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are proud new parents again.

Appearing on a Twitch show called “The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular”, Brody confirmed the happy news.

RELATED: Leighton Meester Admits She’s Only Seen One Episode Of ‘The O.C.’ Despite Being Married To Adam Brody

“Adam, you have a new baby,” one of the hosts commented after welcoming the former “O.C.” star.

“I have a new – yeah, since last I played I have a new kid,” Brody said. “I have a boy and he’s a dream, he’s a dream boy.”

Meester and Brody also have a four-year-old daughter together.

RELATED: Leighton Meester Got Fat-Shamed For Being Pregnant: ‘That’s Really Nice’

In April, the “Gossip Girl” star was spotted out on a walk in Los Angeles, showing off her baby bump.

The couple met in 2011 and began dating in 2013. They were married in 2014 and welcomed their daughter Arlo the next year.

ET Canada has reached out to reps for the stars for comment.