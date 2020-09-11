Mark Consuelos Teases ‘Riverdale’ Seven-Year Time-Jump And Talks Quarantine With His Kids

Mark Consuelos is going back to work.

The “Riverdale” star will be shooting the new season of the show in Vancouver when production picks up again in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Mark Consuelos Jokes He And Kelly Ripa Are Going To Be ‘Naked All The Time’ Once Their Kids Move Out

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “Quarantined with Bruce”, Consuelos teased what’s in store with the big time-jump coming this season on “Riverdale”.

“Season 5 is graduation, and then they’re going to jump-cut seven years after a few episodes,” he explained, “which was a decision not to stay in the college.

“Some people are in different relationships and I think I’ve read the first six episodes. It’s super interesting. I’m excited to do it. I’m up to my old shenanigans but I’m excited to get back to work.”

RELATED: Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos And Their Kids Have Been Quarantined In The Caribbean

Consuelos also talked about some of the upsides of quarantine during the pandemic, including getting to spend more time with his family.

“There’s a lot of silver linings in just having spent the past six months,” he said. “All of us together. We’ll never get to do that again.

“We really like each other, which is great. There’s a lot of horrible things that came from this pandemic… but I think families got to slow down just a little bit, especially in our world where we’re travelling so much… different countries, different schedules. It was nice. It was really, really nice just to get that time together with my wife. It was special.”