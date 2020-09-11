‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard’s Band The Aubreys Release ‘Smoke Bomb’ Music Video Featuring Scenes From Classic Horror Movies

Finn Wolfhard’s band the Aubreys just dropped their brand-new music video, for “Smoke Bomb”.

The “Stranger Things” star and his bandmate Malcolm Craig included classic horror references in the vid, including “Jaws”, “Jurassic Park”, “The Exorcist” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”.

Wolfhard reached out to his longtime friend and collaborator, director Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux, to help with the video.

The actor told Rolling Stone, “It was really vital for me to have the ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ scene.

“Jeremy is a total genius. We couldn’t believe what he did and we’re really, really proud of it.”

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Creators Say COVID-19 Pandemic Allowed Them To ‘Figure Out What Is Best For The Show’

Wolfhard is no stranger to the horror franchise, with him starring in “Stranger Things”, as well as “It” and the upcoming flick “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”.

“I like to dip my toe into every genre but horror has always been really fun for me,” he said. “I’ve always loved it, especially ’70s and ’80s horror.”

RELATED: David Harbour ‘Excited’ To Show ‘Deep Colours’ Of Hopper In ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Wolfhard was previously in the band Calpurnia but they split last year.

The star also spoke about resuming filming “Stranger Things” season 4.

“I’m really lucky to have this break but I’m ready to go back to filming. We’re trying to find the safest thing, but I think we’ll be shooting by this year. Hopefully, we’ll go back soon.”