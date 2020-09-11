50 Cent Surprises Burger King Employees By Handing Out Thousands In Cash At Drive-Thru

50 Cent is showing some love — and a whole bunch of cash — to some lucky fast-food employees in his hometown of Queens, New York.

Earlier in the week, the rapper/mogul teamed up with Instagram influencer Jay Mazini to visit a local Burger King, with Mazini walking up to the drive-thru window to speak with the restaurant’s staff.

“How’s life treating you, how is everything with COVID?” Mazini asks, adding, “They paying right?”

Mazini then shocked the employees by handing them stacks of cash, telling them that he just wants “to show love to you guys.”

If that caused them surprise, they were downright stunned when 50 Cent himself then strode over, pulling even more stacks of money from his pockets and handing it out.

Both Mazini and 50 Cent later shared video of what occurred on their respective Instagram pages.