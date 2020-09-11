Bayleigh Dayton Addresses Fight With Christmas Abbott, Playing ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ In The Era Of BLM Movement

On Thursday night, after 37 days Bayleigh Dayton became the fifth person to exit the “Big Brother: All-Stars” house.

The 27-year-old was evicted by her fellow houseguests by a vote of nine to nothing. But, despite the avalanche of votes against her, and a new controversy brewing around the All-Stars, Dayton was at peace with the outcome, telling ET Canada’s Sangita Patel that she’s doing just fine.

“I feel like I have a great home to go home to, I have an amazing man waiting for me, and I am alright. I won in real life,” she shares.

However, in the lead-up to her eviction, it’s safe to say that emotions ran deep, culminating into a heated exchange where she and her closest ally, Da’Vonne Rogers, faced off against Head of Household, Christmas.

“Even people within her alliance that I know now, came up to me afterward and were like, ‘You handled yourself very well. She will look the way that she will look, and what you did was seen and it was heard,'” Dayton reveals.

“It is unfortunate that that is what happened, that people were told that they needed to calm down the situation, that she was just saying she expected us to behave a different way, how she brought in judgments of us from the past,” she admits.

Continues Dayton: “It is what it is but you know what, all I can do is account for my actions and my intentions.”

Even while on the chopping block, she and her “untouchable” stuck together, continuing to draw attention to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The first time I played this game, the first two times [Da’Vonne] played this game, we had the same exact feelings, we just didn’t have the platform to speak about it,” admits Dayton.

“So now, we go into the house with these heightened emotions and now everybody in the house is already aware,” she says.

Continuing, “So, you can look at people and you can see what kind of decisions they make, you see the actions that they’re taking and then you compare them to their real-life and you can point out ‘Hey, this time I’m not going to let you get away with that microaggression, I’m going to educate you.'”

Back inside the house, the drama didn’t stop, with several houseguests under fire for seemingly insulting their housemate Ian Terry, who’s on the autism spectrum.

Terry has said that sometimes he rocks back and forth as a self-soothing technique, which Memphis Garrett was seen mocking on the live feeds as Abbott, Dani Briones and Nicole Franzel laughed.

Recently-evicted houseguests Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha both called out the incident on Twitter, and while Dayton wasn’t involved she says she would’ve spoken up.

Instead of laughing they should be standing up for Ian. He has a disability 😐 https://t.co/4Vwpusq4Wv — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) September 10, 2020

Thank you for posting this. People on the spectrum are some of the best our society has to offer. I’m mortified by the actions of these Big Brother houseguests. Before leaving I reminded Ian to never let anyone laugh at him. Ever. Period. #BB22 https://t.co/fPmNRDgXWI — Kaysar Ridha (@KaysarRidha) September 10, 2020

“Especially because things are heightened, and I feel like quarantine added to that, the social climate, everything that’s going on, he’s experiencing extreme anxiety in the house,” she shares.

“There are certain people, unfortunately, that may make fun of him. And that’s wrong. I feel terrible hearing that,” adds Dayton.

Tune in to new episodes of “Big Brother: All-Stars” Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.