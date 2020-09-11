The Wiggles Give Toronto Teen Who Lost His Mom To Coronavirus The Surprise Of His Life

The Wiggles gave Toronto teen Leymo Mohammed the surprise of his life recently.

Mohammed, 17, did an interview with the Toronto Star about tragically losing his mom, Bontu Abdulahi, to COVID-19 in May. The late personal support worker, 44, an immigrant from Ethiopia, was a devoted mom to Mohammed and her other child, 13-year-old Biftu.

Mohammed paid tribute to his loving mom in the article, explaining how she supported him especially with his struggle with autism.

The teen also made sure to tell the reporter about his love for The Wiggles, which eventually led to him receiving the best video from the Australian children’s group.

After seeing Mohammed’s article in the paper, The Wiggles’ Anthony, real name Anthony Field, messaged him on Twitter: “I know it must be so sad and hard for you. The Wiggles are here for you mate! Would you like us to send a clip singing a song for you?”

Leymo's favourite song from @TheWiggles is 'Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car.' Here's a clip of the video greeting the teen received. Watch the video here: https://t.co/C9cupTw6F5 pic.twitter.com/w3WSJwesKB — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) September 11, 2020

Mohammed replied, “My favourite song is ‘Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car’,” adding that he would also love to have a Zoom meeting if that were a possibility.

He eventually received a video from band members Field, Emma Watkins, Simon Pryce and Jeff Fatt.

Mohammed said when asked how his younger self would have reacted receiving such a clip from his favourite group, “He’d probably wet his pants. Sorry — was that inappropriate?”

“It’s really great to be in touch with people who, you know, you’ve idolized for years,” he added.