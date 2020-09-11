Vancouver Island Anchor Kori Sidaway On Why She Called Out Viewer Who Body Shamed Her

Vancouver Island news anchor Kori Sidaway went viral after calling out a viewer who sent in an unsolicited email, shaming her for her cleavage.

“This screenshot was sent to me and my colleagues in an attempt to shame and police my body. Well, I’m taking my power back,” Sidaway wrote on Twitter, along with the screenshot from the email.

The email compares Sidaway to another picture of cleavage with the caption, “Too much cleavage can break your news story,” signing off as “Vancouver Island Cleavage Patrol.”

“Dress appropriately, it was hard work to get there,” they added.

This screenshot was sent to me and my colleagues in an attempt to shame and police my body. Well, I’m taking my power back. To the nameless computer warrior(s) who try to reduce women into an outfit or a body part — this generation of women, doesn’t stand for harassment👩🏼‍🤝‍👩🏻✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/fgGySbVTYy — Kori Sidaway (@korisidaway) September 7, 2020

Speaking to ET Canada about the email, Sidaway said her “jaw just dropped at the sight of this email.”

“We are in the biz, we get these emails usually just sort of picking us apart but this one seemed like it was not just on the verge of harassment, it was harassment,” she continued.

“I was so shocked and immediately my reaction was just shame and anger,” because the email was sent to everyone she worked with. “I then looked at the photo of myself and thought ‘I look fabulous, I look powerful’ so let’s turn this into something powerful.”

“I’ve sat in that shame before, and sat internalizing harassment before and I didn’t want to do that anymore,” Sidaway said. “I think as journalists we have been told for a long time to just eat it, so for the generations before me that paved the way for women in media or on TV in general, that is what they had to do to survive but I think in this day and age my stand was to say ‘we don’t have to take this, we don’t have to internalize this harassment, that shame is not yours to hold.'”

After her tweet went viral the response has been “overwhelmingly positive,” with many people sending their support for Sidaway. But there has been the “odd negative response,” where online trolls continue to “sexualize [her] on top of the sexual harassment.”

Continuing, “My body is not up for debate. My choices journalistically, my reporting style, but just don’t debate my boobs.”

As for advice to any young female journalists, Sidaway still feels like “she is that woman.”

Concluding, “I did this to empower myself, having gone through [the harassment] for two years. But, for those young girls who are entering this wild media landscape, just know that other female journalists, other women, stand with you. You don’t have to sit in the shame alone because it is not yours to bear.”