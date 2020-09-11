Kelly Clarkson Talks Toxic Workplace Culture Amidst ‘Ellen’ Scandal

Kelly Clarkson is addressing the current talk show environment amidst “The Ellen Show” scandal.

Speaking to the LA Times, she said she was “more shocked than anyone” by the news regarding former NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy. The former chairman, who pushed for Clarkson as a talk show host, is currently under investigation over allegations of racism and sexism.

Addressing the current workplace culture shake-up in Hollywood, Clarkson brought up a lesson she learned from church camps and student councils: “How you act is how all those beneath you are going to feel like they’re allowed to act.”

She continued, “Accountability is so important. Everybody messes up. Everybody’s allowed to mess up. We are imperfect; that’s OK. But it’s not OK to pretend it’s not happening. … I’m the first one in the room to go, ‘Was that me? Did I do it?’ Or, ‘How can I fix it?’”

