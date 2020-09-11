Beliebers Are Freaking Out Over Justin Bieber’s Cryptic Tweet

Justin Bieber has fans spinning with his latest tweet.

The singer, 26, shared a cryptic message on Friday, posting, “ONE WEEK,” to his official Twitter account.

ONE WEEK — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 11, 2020

The same message appeared on his Instagram story.

While he didn’t specify what was coming next week, Beliebers are freaking out over the endless possibilities of what the tweet could mean.

One fan thinks it could be a collab with BTS, as the Canadian cutie gushed over the K-Pop band’s first English single “Dynamite”.

“If anyone knows how to make history, it’s BTS,” Bieber told E! News recently. “The K-Pop group has been shattering records across the global music industry.”

COLLAB W BTS? — carmen⁷ ⟭⟬ joonie day! ♥ (@ggukiiwi) September 11, 2020

Other fans are simply hoping for new music.

New music?!! — Derik Fein (@DerikFein) September 11, 2020

Take a look at some of the reaction from Twitter: