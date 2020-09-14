Justin Bieber Hints That New Single ‘Holy’ Will Feature Chance The Rapper

There’s new music on the way from Justin Bieber, and it may feature one of the biggest names in the industry.
RELATED: Justin Bieber Celebrates His 2nd Anniversary With Hailey Bieber
On Monday, the Canadian singer/songwriter confirmed on his website that his new single is called “Holy”.
Shortly after making the announcement, the 26-year-old retweeted a post from Chance the Rapper, which made fans speculate that the new song may feature the Chicago native.
I know he made you a snack like Oscar Proud
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 14, 2020
Bieber and Chance previously collaborated on DJ Khaled’s hit track “No Brainer” back in 2018.
RELATED: Justin Bieber Is Focusing On Becoming A ‘Good Husband And Future Dad’
This rumour comes just days after the singer shared a cryptic message on Friday, posting, “ONE WEEK,” to his official Twitter account.
ONE WEEK
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 11, 2020
The same message also appeared on his Instagram story.
After a couple of hours of fans sharing their theories, Bieber confirmed the “ONE WEEK,” means new music.
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 11, 2020
Before clarifying, Beliebers were freaking out over the endless possibilities of what the tweet could mean.
One fan thought it could be a collab with BTS, as the Canadian cutie gushed over the K-Pop band’s first English single “Dynamite”.
“If anyone knows how to make history, it’s BTS,” Bieber told E! News recently. “The K-Pop group has been shattering records across the global music industry.”
COLLAB W BTS?
— carmen⁷ ⟭⟬ dynamite #1 ! ♥ (@ggukiiwi) September 11, 2020
RELATED: Justin Bieber Covers K-Ci & JoJo’s ‘All My Life’
Other fans were simply hoping for new music.
New music?!!
— Derik Fein (@DerikFein) September 11, 2020
I'm so excited.. it's Friday today n one week from now means new music 💜💜💜 #JustinBieber #belieber #oneweek 🔥🔥 https://t.co/YWSLBjUDsc
— Belieber (@Jaiswal_P_1394) September 11, 2020
Take a look at some of the reaction from Twitter:
Justin Bieber fandom pic.twitter.com/HC4FFZR4KJ
— step // 4 DAYS (@pressurauhl) September 11, 2020
Wtf do you mean by one week !!!! Album!????? Song????? Whatttt!!!!!#justinbieber #oneweek pic.twitter.com/1K3KvRxww8
— _billlieberr_ (@_billlieberr_) September 11, 2020
NEW ERA IS COMING #justinbieber
— 🌍𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐍 𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐖 𝐁𝐈𝐄𝐁𝐄𝐑❤ (@dailyypurpose) September 11, 2020