Justin Bieber Hints That New Single ‘Holy’ Will Feature Chance The Rapper

There’s new music on the way from Justin Bieber, and it may feature one of the biggest names in the industry.

On Monday, the Canadian singer/songwriter confirmed on his website that his new single is called “Holy”.

Shortly after making the announcement, the 26-year-old retweeted a post from Chance the Rapper, which made fans speculate that the new song may feature the Chicago native.

I know he made you a snack like Oscar Proud — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 14, 2020

Bieber and Chance previously collaborated on DJ Khaled’s hit track “No Brainer” back in 2018.

This rumour comes just days after the singer shared a cryptic message on Friday, posting, “ONE WEEK,” to his official Twitter account.

ONE WEEK — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 11, 2020

The same message also appeared on his Instagram story.

After a couple of hours of fans sharing their theories, Bieber confirmed the “ONE WEEK,” means new music.

Before clarifying, Beliebers were freaking out over the endless possibilities of what the tweet could mean.

One fan thought it could be a collab with BTS, as the Canadian cutie gushed over the K-Pop band’s first English single “Dynamite”.

“If anyone knows how to make history, it’s BTS,” Bieber told E! News recently. “The K-Pop group has been shattering records across the global music industry.”

COLLAB W BTS? — carmen⁷ ⟭⟬ dynamite #1 ! ♥ (@ggukiiwi) September 11, 2020

Other fans were simply hoping for new music.

New music?!! — Derik Fein (@DerikFein) September 11, 2020

Take a look at some of the reaction from Twitter:

Justin Bieber fandom pic.twitter.com/HC4FFZR4KJ — step // 4 DAYS (@pressurauhl) September 11, 2020