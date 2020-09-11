Danica McKellar Reacts To New ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot Featuring Black Family

“The Wonder Years” is the latest beloved TV show to receive the reboot treatment, with a new version reimagining the original story of a young boy (Fred Savage) coming of age in the late 1960s.

The new version, from “Empire” creator Lee Daniels, will focus on a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama in the late 1960s.

One of the stars of “The Wonder Years” shared her thoughts on the new reboot: Danica McKellar, who played Winnie Cooper in the original, which ran from 1988 until 1993.

In a video shared by the Daily Mail, McKellar revealed she hasn’t been approached to have any involvement in the new “Wonder Years”.

“I’m not involved at all but it sounds fascinating. A lot of great people are involved,” she said.

“They’re gonna make something really quality and I’m really excited to see how they will manage to somehow honour the legacy of the show while bringing something completely new to it as well,” McKellar added.

While she currently has no involvement in the show, she admitted she’d love to be involved in some way.

“I’m always open to being a part of great projects,” she said.