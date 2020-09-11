Miley Cyrus’s 2013 VMA Performance Made Her Realize She Could Use Her Platform For ‘A Greater Purpose’

Miley Cyrus is looking back at that MTV VMA performance.

Cyrus said that she realized that the attention she got during her 2013 performance could be used for good.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Reveals Dad Billy Ray Is Responsible For Head Injury At Age 2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I really woke up to that during the VMAs in 2013, because I realized how much attention could be on me for such a silly reason,” she told Mix 104.1’s “Karson & Kennedy Talk With Famous People”. “I was a sexy bear. I mean, doesn’t everyone when they’re in their 20s dress as a sexy bear at some point? I wasn’t doing anything that different than, like, ya know, probably one of the college Halloween parties.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Jokingly Dedicates ‘Maneater’ Cover To Her Future Ex-Husband

“The idea that I can create so much noise…but it’s only focused on me, it’s only focused on my performance. It doesn’t feel like there’s a greater purpose. And I realized the power of my platform and how many people I could get talking. And, I’m like, what if this talking then turned into conversations? Come up with healthy debating, people being heard. Just kind of redirecting some of the focus,” Cyrus said.

“Is it really that big of a deal that I came and got naked, dressed as a teddy bear? We were shooting the ‘VMAs’ in LA, coming out of Staples Center, and I live in one of the capitals of the most homelessness in any other city in America. It felt backwards. It felt wrong,” she added.