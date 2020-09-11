Cassie Randolph Seeks Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood, Alleges Stalking And Harassment

Cassie Randolph has filed to have a restraining order placed on ex Colton Underwood.

According to court records obtained by ET Canada, Randolph is requesting the restraining order against the former “Bachelor” star just three months after the couple announced they’d split up.

TMZ is reporting further on her court filing, which lays out some shocking allegations of stalking and harassment.

In fact, she’s claiming that Underwood has been sending her “unsettling” text messages, and even taped a tracking device on the rear bumper of her car so he could keep tabs on her comings and goings.

In addition, she’s alleging that Underwood has been turning up unannounced at her Los Angeles apartment and her parents’ home in Huntington Beach, and that he “takes obsessive walks to her apartment complex and loitered in the alley outside her bedroom window at her parent’s Huntington Beach house at 2 a.m.”

She’s also alleging that those text messages accuse her of spending time with an ex-boyfriend, and that he also sent her anonymous texts in which he pretended to be the victim of a stalker; she claims he subsequently confessed to sending those texts and to planting the tracking device on her car.

Underwood chose Randolph at the end of his season of “The Bachelor”, but they never got engaged.

Underwood, 28, announced the breakup in late May, via Instagram.

“Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay,” he wrote. “We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”