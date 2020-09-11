Britney Spears’ Father Requests Singer’s Medical Records Remain Sealed Amid Conservatorship Case

Jamie Spears is denying Britney Spears’ request to unseal her medical records.

Amid their conservatorship battle, Jamie, Britney’s father, is not in support of the icon’s interest in unsealing all records for the “informed support” of the public, reports TMZ.

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Former Makeup Artist Says Singer ‘Sees A Light’ At End Of Conservatorship Battle

In newly filed documents, Jamie says the court needs to make a decision about her health first, claiming that before she can waive her right to privacy, the court needs to determine she has “the capacity to understand the consequences of her waiver.”

Jamie claims that keeping the files sealed is for her benefit, that he worried they could be “detrimental” on Britney, as well as her children.

RELATED: Sam Asghari Claps Back At Kelly Oxford For Her ‘Scary’ Comments On Pic Of Britney Spears

Not only does Britney want her records unsealed, but she wants to have more “personal autonomy” in her life, now that she’s not performing. To that, Jamie says the conservatorship is voluntary, and Britney can file a request to terminate at any time.

Britney is currently requesting a co-conservator of her estate instead of leaving Jamie in charge of it all.