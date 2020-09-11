Gabrielle Union Is ‘Absolutely In’ For A ‘Bring It On’ Sequel

Cheer fans, get your pom-poms ready as a “Bring It On” sequel could be in the making.

“Bring It On” star Gabrielle Union is excited for the idea of a follow-up film. Talking to James Corden on “The Late Late Show”, she admitted that co-star Kirsten Dunst is also pumped for the idea of a sequel.

“We actually did like a public panel a couple of weeks ago and they asked about it,” Union told Corden. “And we all were like, ‘We’re in, like we’re absolutely in.’ So, you heard it here.”

RELATED: Gabrielle Union And Kirsten Dunst Pitch Ideas For A ‘Bring It On’ Sequel During 20th Anniversary Reunion

The late show host attempted to confirm whether it was “genuinely going to happen”, to which Union assured him “it’s absolutely going to happen.”

According to Union, the two actresses were “obsessed” with the Netflix docu-series “Cheer” and it brought back their nostalgia. “We kind of want to see where these people would be 20 years later,” she explained.

The original 2000 hit film saw Union and Dunst opposite each other as cheer rivals.

Watch more on the story in the video above.

RELATED: ‘Bring It On’/Gabrielle Union Superfan Jerry Harris Gets The Surprise Of His Life During Zoom Call