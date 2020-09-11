John Fogerty Slams Donald Trump For Playing Creedence Clearwater Revival At Rally

John Fogerty is not happy with Donald Trump playing Creedence Clearwater Revival songs at his re-election rallies.

The CCR frontman took to Facebook and slammed the U.S. President for playing “Fortunate Son” at his rally in Michigan on Thursday.

According to Fogerty, Trump’s use the song is “confounding to say the least” as the song is about the Vietnam War.

“By the time I wrote the song, I had already been drafted and served in the military,” he said. “I’ve been a lifelong supporter of our guys and gals in the military.”

After reciting the lyrics, “Some folks are born made to wave the flag, ooh their red, white and blue/But when the band plays ‘Hail to the Chief,’ they point the cannon at you,” Fogerty recalled the time Trump cleared the way for a photo op in front of a Washington, D.C. church.

“It’s a song I could have written now,” he said. “And so I find it confusing, I would say, that the president has chosen to use my song for his political rallies, when in fact it seems like he is probably the fortunate son.”

Fogerty’s comments come after Neil Young, The Rolling Stones and Tom Petty’s estate have threatened to sue Trump for the use of their music.