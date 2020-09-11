Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Have A Cute Date Night At Home

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a quiet night in.

Jonas shared a story to Instagram of the date showing off a set of wine glasses, a salad, the U.S. Open Women’s semi-final on a laptop, and the first game of the NFL season on the TV. He captioned the story: “DATE NIGHT DONE RIGHT”.

RELATED: Sophie Turner Sends Birthday Wishes To ‘Baby Daddy’ Joe Jonas

Photo: @joejonas/Instagram

Photo: @joejonas/Instagram

The couple recently welcomed their daughter Willa into the world in July. The two tied the knot last year in May.

RELATED: Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Welcome Baby Girl — See The Adorable Name