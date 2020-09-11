Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Have A Cute Date Night At Home

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a quiet night in.
Jonas shared a story to Instagram of the date showing off a set of wine glasses, a salad, the U.S. Open Women’s semi-final on a laptop, and the first game of the NFL season on the TV. He captioned the story: “DATE NIGHT DONE RIGHT”.
RELATED: Sophie Turner Sends Birthday Wishes To ‘Baby Daddy’ Joe Jonas
The couple recently welcomed their daughter Willa into the world in July. The two tied the knot last year in May.
RELATED: Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Welcome Baby Girl — See The Adorable Name