Caitlyn Jenner Claims ‘No One Called’ Her To Tell Her ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Is Ending

Caitlyn Jenner says she had no idea “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” was ending.

The former star of the hit reality show chatted with Australia’s “The Morning Show” on Friday and revealed “no one”, not even ex-wife Kris Jenner or daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, called her to tell her the news.

“I heard it on the news,” she admitted. “Nobody called me, I heard it through the media.”

She added, “Was I surprised? No. But that show is probably the greatest reality show in history.”

Caitlyn later praised former step-daughters Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, “These girls have done just an amazing job to keep to the show going, come up with material.”

“Nothing lasts forever, and shows do come and go. This one is by far done the best, I think, of any reality show in history,” she continued. “So at some point, it’s going to come to an end.”

Kim announced the series end on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing the final season will air in 2021.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” premiered in 2007.