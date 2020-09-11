Caitlyn Jenner Claims ‘No One Called’ Her To Tell Her ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Is Ending

Caitlyn Jenner says she had no idea “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” was ending.
The former star of the hit reality show chatted with Australia’s “The Morning Show” on Friday and revealed “no one”, not even ex-wife Kris Jenner or daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, called her to tell her the news.
“I heard it on the news,” she admitted. “Nobody called me, I heard it through the media.”
She added, “Was I surprised? No. But that show is probably the greatest reality show in history.”
Caitlyn later praised former step-daughters Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, “These girls have done just an amazing job to keep to the show going, come up with material.”
“Nothing lasts forever, and shows do come and go. This one is by far done the best, I think, of any reality show in history,” she continued. “So at some point, it’s going to come to an end.”
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Kim announced the series end on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing the final season will air in 2021.
“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” premiered in 2007.