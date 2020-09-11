Gigi Hadid Strikes A Pose For Bold Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Gigi Hadid is showing skin in the newest ad campaign for Calvin Klein underwear.

The campaign is being done in partnership with apparel brand Kith and features another name on the Calvin Klein waistband for the first time.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Cradles Her Baby Bump In Stunning Photoshoot

Hadid poses in a variety of risqué outfits for the campaign, showing off the different colours available for the underwear, all while reclining on white sheets.

Photo: Cass Bird/Kith

Photo: @cass bird/Kith

Photo: @calvinklein/Instagram — Photo: @calvinklein/Instagram

The campaign is inspired by the iconic ‘90s aesthetics of the brand and is shot by photographer Cass Bird before Hadid became pregnant with her first child with Zayn Malik.

The collection will become available on Sept. 12 at Kith stores and online.

RELATED: Pregnant Gigi Hadid Shares Glowing Selfie As Due Date Approaches