Johnny Depp Thanks Fans For Support Amid Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex-Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is thanking fans for all their support.

Amid the defamation lawsuit the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” actor, 57, filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp wrote a handwritten letter to his fans.

“Hello all! I just wanted to thank you all once again for your constant and loyal support throughout many long and interesting episodes of my life,” Depp wrote. “I am only here because of you — and I’m only here for you!”

He added, “All thanks and love to you for all, JD.”

The new Instagram post comes after the trail for the defamation case was postponed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Deadline, Fairfax County, Virginia, Circuit Court Chief Judge Bruce White pushed the trial back from January 11 next year to May 3, 2021.

But as Judge White insisted, the push back is not because of “Fantastic Beasts 3” or Heard’s “Aquaman 2” filming commitments.

“Right now, the Virginia Supreme Court has not authorized us to conduct jury trials,” Judge White told the virtually assembled lawyers for both actors.

The trail has already been pushed back twice.