DMX Opens Up About His Mental Health In Emotional Interview

DMX is opening up in a rare interview.

The “F**kin’ wit’ D” rapper, 49, appears in BET’s “Ruff Ryders Chronicles” docu-series where he discusses his mental health struggles, which reportedly include bipolar and multiple personality disorder.

“They’re different things. There’s a few things, a few people in me—they get me through life,” he said.

X later got hesitant to share anymore, “I wouldn’t want anyone to know anything. I don’t talk about them.”

He added, “You already got me talking about them. Nope … They’re there to get me through life. I don’t know if I made them or if God gave them to me, or maybe circumstances and situations did.”

Tashera Simmons, X’s wife, also joined the conversation and got real about her own experiences with the rapper, who’s real name is Earl.

“Earl is the child that could’ve been before his dad left and his mom just didn’t know how to handle him,” Simmons said. “[X] is the angry one. DMX is the entertainer; he’s another protector of Earl, but so much nicer.”

The last time X opened up about his mental health was in 2011 during an interview with ABC 15 Arizona, claiming “X” wasn’t a true reflection of himself.