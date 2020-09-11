Chris Hemsworth Is ‘Definitely Not’ Saying Goodbye To The Marvel Universe With ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth has been a staple in the Marvel Universe and he will be around for the foreseeable future.

The “Avengers” actor addressed if “Thor: Love and Thunder” would be his last Marvel film during an interview with Elle Man.

“Are you crazy?! I’m not going into any retirement period,” he said laughing. “Thor is way too young for that. I’m only 1500 years old! It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.”

Hemsworth’s comments come after Robert Downey Jr. confirmed he is “all done” playing “Iron Man”.

The Australian actor also spoke about Taika Waititi directing the new “Thor” installment.

“I can say that I am very excited,” he added. “For sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production. I’m glad that after all that happened in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, I’m still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor.”

He concluded, “Of course, I can’t tell you anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I’ll say that I had a lot more fun reading the script than on ‘Thor Ragnarok’, and that proves something, because this movie was brilliant.”