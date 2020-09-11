Ginger Zee Raises Awareness Of National Suicide Prevention Week By Opening Up Her Past Attempts

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee is getting personal.

On Friday, Zee shared a photo taken right after her second suicide attempt as a way to raise awareness of National Suicide Prevention Week.

“This photo always breaks my heart,” she wrote on Instagram. “This was during my first real job on tv at WEYI. This wide, forced smile was not long after my second suicide attempt. Of course no one at work knew. I was a master at hiding my mental health issues. Especially from myself.”

RELATED: Ginger Zee’s ‘GMA’ At Home Broadcast Gets Interrupted By Adorable 2-Year-Old Son

She continued, “I often wonder if there is anything I could go back and say to myself the morning I tried to take my own life. I don’t know if I would have been ready to hear it – I don’t know if this message will help — but I feel it is my duty to talk about it — because I was lucky. Beyond the luck, I had the support and financial ability to get the help I needed to treat my mental health issues. Not everyone has that.”

Zee then urged her followers to seek help if they need it or to seek help for a friend or family member.

RELATED: Ginger Zee Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation, Opens Up About Her Struggles With Anorexia

In 2017, Zee opened up to People about her first suicide attempt after graduating from Valparaiso University in Indiana.

“I’d lost all hope,” she said. “I just shut down. It wasn’t worth living. I was wasting people’s time and space.”

Luckily the concoction of pills she took wasn’t lethal.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

You can also call the Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Helpline toll-free at 1-867-979-3333.