Luke Bryan Surprises Elementary School Coach Fighting For His Job

By Anita Tai.

Elementary school coach Matthew Bailey got the surprise of his life on “Good Morning America” on Friday.

Country music star Luke Bryan paid the coach a surprise visit on the show during his segment.

“I remember seeing your story originally [on ‘GMA’ last year] and to find out you’re a fan of mine is amazing,” Bryan said via teleconference call. “Thank you so much for all your contributions to these kids, it’s so important. I had teachers and coaches that still have lasting advice and life lessons burned into my brain.”

Bailey is a coach at Manzanita Community Elementary School working with a nonprofit organization that creates recess and play environments for schools. When COVID-19 hit, the programs went virtual. He trained students through the computer and tried to give the children a “sense of normalcy”.

Funding for the program, however, decreased and put Bailey’s job in jeopardy. The staff created a GoFundMe for Bailey which Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation contributed $65,000 to live on “GMA”.

“Watching everything you’ve overcome and still have the attitude to continue to get up and continue to give, to give back 10-fold, [it’s] very inspiring,” Bryan said and invited Bailey to attend one of his shows when the quarantine has been lifted.

“I’d love to get you out to a show and meet you personally,” Bryan added.

Bailey, who is a self-admitted big Luke Bryan fan, said that it was a “dream come true.”

