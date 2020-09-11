Lisa Rinna Sells Edie Parker’s Spring 2021 Line In Humourous Infomercial

Lisa Rinna is selling Edie Parker’s Spring 2021 line in a way only she can.

In the humourous infomercial, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star showed off the brightly coloured line while adding “hears hoping there is a 2021 Spring, am I right?”

Rinna demonstrated a few of the designs, including a vanity tray.

“Whatever pills you take at night, you just pour ’em right out!” she said while emptying out a stash of pills. “I mean, is this not gorgeous?”

Showing off the handbags which included a mushroom bag, Rinna said laughing, “well, maybe I did mushrooms once, but let’s not talk about it.”

“It is also a really good pill bag,” Rinna declared.

There was also no shortage of name dropping as Rinna mentioned husband Harry Hamlin many times.

“I mean, look at Harry in pink,” Rinna said showing off a picture of the actor, kissing the frame. “Harry in a pink frame? Need I say more?”

Rinna signed off by taking the watermelon bowl home with her and saying, “That was pretty amazing. Don’t ever forget it.”