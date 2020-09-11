Brian Austin Green Defends Sons From Comments About Their Long Hair

Brian Austin Green is defending his sons’ choices to have long hair from internet commenters.

The star shared a photo to Instagram of himself with his three young boys, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

Sadly, people were soon commenting on the long hair, saying the boys looked like girls.

Responding to the criticism, Brian said, “I’ve read some of the comments here. I’m not saying anything is right or wrong. I think some people with different opinions are attacked because opinions usually start with the words ‘I think’ or something similar. When people state opinions as facts is when arguments happen. The fact is my boys have and like long hair.”

He continued, “In my opinion they are beautiful and will still be and possibly be mistaken for girls if they wore matching short and tshirt combos and had short hair. Some people like boys and men with long hair. Some people don’t. Both opinions are ok.”

Brian shares the three boys with his ex, Megan Fox. He also has an 18-year-old son Kassius from a previous relationship.