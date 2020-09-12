‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Samuel L. Jackson Says Trump ‘Is Dangerous For Our Country’ In Scathing Monologue

Samuel L. Jackson guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Friday, and toward the end of his monologue he warned viewers he was about to get serious.

Noting that Friday was the 19th anniversary of 9/11, “a very sombre moment in American history,” he reminded that was also the morning that “Donald Trump went on TV and claimed he had the new tallest building in downtown Manhattan. It’s also the seventh anniversary of the day he tweeted this:”

“@realDonaldTrump: I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2013

“You got to hand it to him. He always knows the wrong thing to say,” Jackson continued.

“I mean, we found out he called U.S. soldiers ‘losers’ and ‘suckers,’ then he intentionally played down the coronavirus even though he knew how bad it was,” he added. “He encouraged his supporters to vote twice, which is a felony, and said protesters are using soup cans as weapons — and that was just this past week.”

He then asked: “Who can still be voting for this guy after all the stuff that has gone down on his watch?”

The “Avengers” star summed up by declaring, “The fact of the matter is that Donald Trump is dangerous for our country,” and then introduced a mock Trump campaign ad that, in the style of a pharmaceutical commercial, listed off all the horrific side effects associated with voting for Trump.

“Before voting for Donald Trump, ask your doctor if you’re insane,” the ad concluded, “because you probably are.”

Later in the show, Jackson interviewed “Tenet” star John David Washington about the mind-bending blockbuster.