Conan O’Brien Enlists ‘Property Brothers’ Drew & Jonathan Scott To Renovate ‘Conan’ Producer’s Infamously Filthy Office

As regular viewers of “Conan” are well aware, the show’s associate producer Jordan Schlansky has become hilariously infamous for his filthy, squalid office.

As host Conan O’Brien pointed out on Friday’s edition of the late-night talk show, “for as long as I can remember, Jordan’s office has been an embarrassing mess.”

Earlier in the year, prior to the pandemic shutdown, O’Brien invited “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to renovate the office. Unfortunately, the shutdown meant that renovations had to be halted — “until now.”

With that, O’Brien rolled tape of his introduction, describing Schlansky as “a terrible slob. Just a pig, his office is a mess. I’ve tried many times to clean it up and it’s dirty again, immediately.”

That’s why O’Brien felt it necessary to bring in the “big guns,” introducing the Scott brothers to Schlansky so they can assess the scope of their project.

Of course, O’Brien offers a few of his own suggestions, including the addition of a Squatty Potty and a life-sized statue of himself.

Finally, the Scotts appear in the present day, explaining that their “big plans” for the reno “went out the window when the pandemic hit.”

However, they revealed that since the “Conan” studio “was abandoned by humans five months ago, Jordan’s office was turned into a breeding ground for rats, raccoons and the nine-banded armadillo. As a result Jordan’s office has been condemned by the city of Burbank, which forced us to rethink our renovation.”

Find out what those new — and, apparently fatal — renovation plans entail in the hilarious video above.